Senate president, Dewan Rakyat Speaker meet Agong (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun at Istana Negara here.

Also in attendance were Senate deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad and both Deputy Speakers of Dewan Rakyat Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

According to Mohd Rashid, the one-hour meeting which ended at around noon discussed mostly matters related to His Majesty’s view for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

He said efforts were being done to uphold the King’s decree.

“We will see you soon (in Parliament), InsyaAllah, either in a normal or in a hybrid manner,” he told reporters after the audience.

In a joint statement last Friday, Rais and Azhar said a hybrid sitting of the Parliament can be expected at the end of August or in the first week of September at the latest.

Assuming that all legislative aspects could be resolved by end of July, a Special Parliament session will be convened in early August prior to the sitting.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rashid in a statement said the Malaysian Parliament took note of the royal view and was ready to reconvene as soon as possible and that the matters concerning the preparations had also been tabled to the Leader of the House for consideration.

“His Majesty’s wisdom in upholding the Constitution, giving priority to the people and recognising the hard work of healthcare workers truly touched me.

“For the umpteenth time, His Majesty gives priority to the people and their welfare in the best possible way. Parliament will take the necessary steps to uphold His Majesty’s call in balancing the practice of democracy and the functions of Parliament,” he said.

Mohd Rashid also urged the vaccinations for all Parliament staff and officials of all Members of Parliament to be expedited to enable the Parliament sitting to be held in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures. -Bernama