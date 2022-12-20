Senate president hopes govt remains committed to implementing parliamentary transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara speaker Tan Sri Dr. Rais Yatim (pix) hopes that the new government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will remain committed to implementing parliamentary transformation that has been carried out for the past two years.

He said the transformation would among others amend several acts related to parliament, including the Parliamentary Services Act 1963, the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 and the Code of Ethics for Members of Parliament.

He said the move allows a rule to be created to ensure that members of Parliament demonstrate good behaviour in the Dewan Rakyat and are respected.

“Through the act, higher fines can be imposed on any party who refuses to cooperate or who violates the rules of the House,“ Rais said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following a courtesy visit by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh to the speaker’s office today.

According to Rais, the current fine of RM1,000 on MPs who fail to fulfill their responsibilities under the act was far too little.

“The cabinet paper regarding this matter has already been approved when the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) was led by Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“As such it is hoped that the new leadership will continue the effort in the interest of the country’s legislative institutions,” read the statement.

Tan Sri Dr. Rais explained that the matter had been raised with the 10th Prime Minister recently and would be given special attention.

The initiative to implement the parliamentary transformation was first discussed and announced by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Sept 2021.-Bernama