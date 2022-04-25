Senator Bashir stricken by appendicitis, warded at KL Hospital

LABUAN: Senator Datuk Bashir Alias(pix), has been warded at the KPJ Tawakkal KL Specialist Hospital, Kuala Lumpur.

Bashir, who is also Labuan Umno chief, said he was stricken by appendicitis and underwent appendicitis surgery last night.

“Health and sickness are in the hands of Allah and is part of life...this is my first experience being warded as a patient for surgery.

“I underwent an appendectomy for the removal of the appendix, the procedure is only minor. I hope I will be discharged in a day or two,“ he said when contacted by Bernama from here today.

Bashir said his senate duties did not allow him to rest completely as only a few of his programmes could be postponed.

“A long schedule awaits me in Labuan...I hope I can get back on my feet...please pray for me to recover swiftly,“ he said.

He added that Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Jalaluddin Alias visited him at the hospital today.-Bernama