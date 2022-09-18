Senegal’s president reshuffles cabinet

KIGALI (Rwanda): Senegal’s President Macky Sall (pix) reshuffled his Cabinet on Saturday and sacked nearly one dozen ministers hours after naming Amadou Ba to the prime minister’s post.

Ba, who was appointed earlier Saturday, announced a new 38-member Cabinet, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to a statement on national television.

He named Sidiki Kaba to head the armed forces, Amadοu Mοustapha Ba was appointed to lead finance and budget while Aissata Tall Sall, was named foreign minister.

Sall abolished the prime minister’s post following his reelection in 2019.

Last year, he cited his duties as current chairman of the African Union to justify the restoration of the position but it remained vacant.

Ba, 61, served as Economy and Finance Minister from 2013 to 2019 and Foreign Minister until 2020.

His appointment follows departmental and municipal elections in January.

Analysts said Ba’s major challenges as head of government include addressing the high cost of living, youth unemployment and implementing the political manifesto of the president.

Sall assured that the cost of living and youth employment will be among the top priorities of the government during a televised address Friday.-Bernama