Senheng net profit slides 22% to RM10.7m

PETALING JAYA: Senheng New Retail Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 declined 22.2% to RM10.7 million from RM13.7 million in the corresponding quarter in the previous year as the group continued to incur operating and administrative expenses despite store disruptions during the movement control order (MCO).

Revenue for the quarter slid 2.56% to RM313.8 million from RM322 million previously mainly due to store closures during the MCO in July and August 2021.

For the nine months, its net profit increased 21.2% to RM34.1 million from RM28.1 million driven by higher sales generated from ongoing experiential retail store expansions and upgrades.

Revenue for the nine months rose 12.3% to RM987.7 million from RM879.6 million due to the increased number of and higher average monthly sales in Grand Senheng stores.

Senheng is optimistic of its prospects given the systematic reopening of economic sectors from August 2021. The group intends to continue with its on-going business strategy to enrich in-store customer experience and to provide customers with a wholesome retail experience.

The group is opening new stores and upgrading its chain of retail stores into larger and more appealing formats. The PlusOne loyalty programme has significantly contributed to the growth of business and will continue to be integrated to the group’s efforts to provide high levels of customer satisfaction and draw both new and repeat customers to shop with Senheng.

The group has launched the new Senheng App in November 2021 to provide PlusOne members an access to a lifestyle ecosystem with various third party merchants with a host of services and convenience.

Senheng New Retail executive chairman Lim Kim Heng said the double-digit topline growth even during temporary store closures proves the agility and effectiveness of Senheng’s seamless new retail model of which its nationwide network of retail stores is complemented by the convenience of e-commerce and mobile applications.

“We intend to continue this dual-pronged strategy to enrich in-store customer experience and leverage on digital marketing to provide a wholesome retail encounter,“ he said in a statement.