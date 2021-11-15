Senheng receives SC’s approval to list on Bursa’s Main Market

PETALING JAYA: Consumer electrical & electronic (E&E) retailer Senheng New Retail Bhd has obtained approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to list on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.

Founded in 1989, Senheng has grown its retail network to 104 stores across Peninsular and East Malaysia, and is supported by various online retail platforms. The group’s stores carry more than 280 consumer E&E brands, featuring a comprehensive range of digital gadgets, audio visual equipment, home appliances and related products.

Senheng has a growing customer base, with more than three million PlusOne loyalty members to date.

Executive chairman Lim Kim Heng said it is one of the early adopters of the seamless new retail model and digitalisation, with all facets of its operations enhanced by technological tools that optimise its business strategies.

“Our operations are highly adaptable to challenges in the business environment. In fact, we recorded healthy growth in our financial performance despite multiple iterations of the movement control order. This is attributed to our ability to provide uninterrupted service to customers via our integrated e-commerce and telemarketing channels.

“With the approval from SC to list on Bursa Malaysia, we are now ready to embark on our next phase of growth, and we believe the initial public offering (IPO) exercise will help us further strengthen our entrenched market position in the consumer E&E industry.”

Senheng is expected to list in January 2022. Mercury Securities Sdn Bhd is the principal adviser, managing underwriter and joint bookrunner for the IPO, while CIMB Investment Bank Bhd and AmInvestment Bank Bhd are the joint bookrunners and joint underwriters.