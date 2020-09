PETALING JAYA: A senior army officer pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with enticing a married woman.

Azmi Ali, 45, who had pleaded guilty when first charged last Sept 22, changed his plea after the charge was read out again to him today before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

The soldier, who has two children, was charged with enticing the woman, aged 44, into having sexual intercourse at a house in Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan, here in early 2016.

The charge, under Section 498 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Nov 2 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat, while lawyer Azman Zakaria represented the accused. — Bernama