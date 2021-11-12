Senior candidates in Malacca state election banking on experience

MELAKA: Candidates aged 60 and above in the Malacca state election, in admitting their shortcomings on the use of social media to campaign, are offering their experience to address issues facing the local community.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pengkalan Batu seat, Datuk Kalsom Nordin (pix), 68, said she became involved in politics during her early 30s and is now the Malacca Wanita Umno secretary and also the party’s Hang Tuah Jaya Wanita Umno division leader.

“Even at this age, I am prepared to serve, and face whatever challenges. With my experience, which has accumulated over the years, insya-Allah, we (BN) will win,@ she told Bernama, here.

On conducting online campaigning, Kalsom said she is excited and happy to use new technology to convey her message to the masses.

“Indeed, the SOP (standard operating procedure) is strict, our movement is restricted and so on. So, the use of technology and social media provide the best way to campaign, and it is not a problem for me,“ she added.

Kalsom said if given the mandate, she would want to resolve the flood problems in Pengkalan Batu, apart from the issue on cleanliness and hygiene, especially on littering.

“Pengkalan Batu can also be a tourism hub. We have beautiful traditional houses,” she said, adding that she would also want to build a special hospital for women and clinic for children, besides providing e-sports platform for youths.

Kalsom, who is contesting for the first time, is the oldest candidate in the Malacca state election.

She is in a five-cornered fight in the contest for the Pengkalan seat and will be challenged by Muhamad Danish Zainudin (PH), Mohd Azrudin Md Idris (PN), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent) and Dr Mohd Aluwi Sari (Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia).

Meanwhile, PN candidate for the Ayer Keroh seat, Datuk Seri Michael Gan Peng Lam, 61, said the contest is a challenge for him as he is facing young candidates.

However, the Gerakan vice-president and the party’s Melaka chairman said he had the experience to help provide a better life for the people in the constituency.

“The young people, they have their strengths and weaknesses. Senior citizens, like me, also have strengths and weaknesses, so nobody is perfect. The young people have their advantages, and I have my advantages. We must work together,” he added.

Gan, who is also contesting for the first time, said candidates should use current technology to campaign due to the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Election Commission for the Melaka state election.

“I have started using Zoom, I also have a social media team, which I set up when I decided to venture into politics... we have to follow the trend. I think online campaigning is not a problem,“ he said.

Gan said he would do his best to resolve the flood issue in the Ayer Keroh constituency if elected.

“Floods happen because of the environmental damage, which is part of the causes. I don’t want to make empty promises, but I will do my best, I can’t say I can solve the problem 100 per cent, but I will try to do my best,“ he added.

Gan is facing a three -cornered fight for the seat. His contenders are incumbent assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee, of PH , and Yong Fun Juan (BN).

Kerk won the seat with a majority of 9,261 votes in the 14th General Election.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Malacca state election and early voting is on Nov 16.

The election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

-Bernama