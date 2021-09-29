Senior citizen charged with committing mischief by fire ordered sent for mental evaluation

KUANTAN: A senior citizen who was alleged to have caused a fire involving nine shops in Padang Lalang here was ordered by the Sessions Court here today to be sent for mental evaluation.

Unemployed Yip Chee Hong, 61, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge with committing mischief by fire which was read out before Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar.

He was charged with committing the offence, framed under Section 436 of the Penal Code, at Lorong 7 Industri Padang Lalang here at 5 am last Sept 11.

The offence provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

The judge made the order after deputy public prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na'ilah (repeat: Aiysha Na'ilah) Harizan requested for the accused to be sent for mental observation, but lawyer Datuk Zaharman Zainal Abidin, representing Yip, objected to it.

“My client does not want to undergo mental evaluation because he can still communicate well and still remembers his name and MyKad number,” he said.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani allowed the prosecution’s request and set Oct 28 for mention. -Bernama