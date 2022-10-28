Senior citizen crushed to death by bulldozer in Tenom

KOTA KINABALU: A senior citizen was killed after being accidentally crushed by a bulldozer while transferring soil in Kampung Tuan near Tenom, at 10 am this morning.

The victim who was in his sixties was declared dead at the scene by a medical officer and the case was handed to the police for further action.

According to a statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, an emergency call regarding the incident was received at 10.12 am.

A team from the Tenom Fire and Rescue station was immediately dispatched to the scene located about eight kilometers away.

The operation ended at 11.49 am.-Bernama