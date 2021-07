IPOH: Senior citizen Mohd Ghazaly Md Yusoff is beaming with pride after getting his Covid-19 vaccine shot at the newly-opened vaccination centre (PPV) at the Gopeng Community Centre vaccine here.

The 62-year-old man has every reason to feel satisfied and pleased after having to cancel his vaccination appointment twice due to transportation problems to get to the designated PPV at Kampar Municipal Council Hall, which is about half an hour drive from his house.

“I live alone and I can’t walk after being involved in an accident while doing some grass-cutting work last year.

“When I found out that a new PPV is being opened just 2km from my house, I quickly asked a friend to take me here to get vaccinated,” the wheelchair-bound man told Bernama when met after getting the jab at the PPV.

The PPV is among the two new PPVs opened yesterday, which bring the total to 22 public PPVs in Perak, apart from nine Special PPVs at hospitals and 61 private PPVs.

Meanwhile in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, an octogenarian can also breathe a sigh of relief and can’t help to feel happy for having been successfully vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin’s PPV.

In fact, Zalillah Muda, 85, couldn’t be happier than to vaccinated together with her sister, Aminah, 80.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m so happy to receive the vaccine together with Aminah because we promised each other to go together if we get the same vaccination date.

“We have been close since we were little...we go everywhere together, either attending wedding receptions, visiting relatives and even going to polling centres to cast our votes,” she said.

Despite requiring wheelchairs at the PPV, the two sisters appeared calm during the entire vaccination process. -Bernama