Senior citizen in ship-shape to evacuate villagers

PASIR MAS: The agony of his own family facing floods has made a senior citizen all the wiser to use his own resources to help the authorities without expecting any returns.

Che Harun Awang, 65, from Kampung Teresek here, said every flood season, he would paddle his own boat out to ferry evacuees to the nearby temporary evacuation centre (PPS).

He readily helps the needy after the lesson of his own home being affected by floods several years ago where he faced the logistics of evacuation.

“This year alone, the residents of my village and Kampung Serongga have had to move to Sri Kiambang relief centre three times after their homes were flooded.

“A month ago, a resident’s house was deluged with water up to the neck level. The situation was very dangerous and I decided to provide early assistance for residents to be evacuated,“ he said here today.

According to Che Harun, since yesterday he has evacuated four families with his trusty boat, rowing a titanic distance of two kilometres on the village path which was submerged in 0.5 to one metre of floodwaters.

Che Harun said the deep satisfaction of rendering assistance makes him forget about his weary bones.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas District deputy police chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said as many as eight villages around Pasir Mas were still flooded.

“The locations include Pengkalan Jeruk, Kubang Pak Itam, Serongga, Gelang Mas and Banggol Kual.

“Monitoring carried out in all the villages showed the deepest zone recorded was 0.8 m and the shallowest at 0.2 m.

“Police advise all flood victims to evacuate immediately if the water level in their area is dangerous, much so with the uncertain weather conditions looming,” he said.-Bernama