Senior citizen jailed for using forged documents in transfer of land ownership

SHAH ALAM: A senior citizen was sentenced to jail for one year by the Sessions Court here today for four counts of using forged documents in connection with land ownership transfer, including using the fingerprint of a deceased person.

Judge Rozilah Salleh handed down the sentence on Ibrahim Mahidin, 61, after the man changed his plea to guilty on all charges when the case came up for mention today.

Last May 12, Mahidin had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

She sentenced the man to imprisonment for one year on each count to be served concurrently from today, meaning he only has to serve time of only one year in prison.

Ibrahim was charged with committing the offences at the Land Registration Unit, Kuala Selangor District and Land Office, on Dec 2, 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Before handing down the sentence, Rozilah advised the accused to repent for the wrongs he did.

“You are not young anymore, I hope you repent and don’t make the same mistake. The saddest thing is that you know the land owner has died, but you, through your action, caused the land to be transferred to someone else.

“As a Muslim, we will be judged in the hereafter. Repent. The judgment in the hereafter is heavier,” said the judge.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman prosecuted, while lawyer Idris Zaidel represented the accused. -Bernama