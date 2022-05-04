Senior citizen killed, eight injured in three-car crash

JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen was killed while eight others suffered injuries in an accident involving three cars at Kilometre 8 Jalan Nitar, Mersing, last night.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the dead victim, identified as Yusof Deris, 66, died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries.

He said the Honda City car driven by the victim was heading towards Mersing from Felda Nitar 2 when the incident occured at 8pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the Honda City driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but failed and collided with a Proton Persona.

“At the same time, another Proton Persona car which was travelling in the same direction as the Honda City also collided with the other cars,” he said when contacted today.

Cyril said the drivers of the Proton Persona cars, who sustained injuries were taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further treatment, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Mersing Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Yusof Mat Yar said a woman passenger of the Honda City car was injured in the incident.

“Two injured victims, namely a 30-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy who were the passengers of a Proton Persona, manage to get out of the car on their own.

“The other five individuals from the other Proton Persona who were also injured. Members of the public helped to get all of them out of the vehicle and they were sent to hospital,” he said.-Bernama