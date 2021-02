JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a male senior citizen after he was believed to have fired a shot at a car in the Taman Ulu Choh area, here, yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief, ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 3.15 pm incident happened to a 21-year-old man who was also the complainant while driving out of Jalan Senduduk in a Perodua Myvi vehicle in the Taman Ulu Choh area.

He said the incident was believed to be due to the attitude of the complainant whose car always gave out loud engine noise which annoyed the neighbours.

“The shooting has caused a dent to the right rear door of the car.

“At 5.30 pm on the same day, a team from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters (IPD) made an arrest and seized items from a 63-year-old man with a criminal record at a house in the same area,“ he said in a statement today.

He said police also seized a short-range artificial rifle, a long-range artificial rifle and three marbles believed to be kept under the kitchen cupboard of the suspect’s house, and a pair of black shorts with NYJC inscription as material evidence.

He said the initial police investigation found that the gun was made by the suspect himself which he had learned via YouTube.

He, however, said police were still investigating the case under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama