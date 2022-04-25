Senior citizen pleads guilty to having sex with cat

JOHOR BAHRU: A 63-year-old man today pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature with a cat.

The charge was earlier read out to the accused, Janting Keling, before judge Fatimah Zahari.

The sentence, however, could not be meted out yet as the prosecution requested for a mention date for the submission of documents on May 25.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence on the cat at the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah housing area, Skudai at 4.30 am last April 16, which caused its death.

Janting was charged under Section 377 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor S.Thiviya offered the accused, bail of RM15,000 with one surety and he should report himself to the nearest police station.

Janting, who was unrepresented, asked for a reduced sum as he was unemployed. He claimed he was from Sarawak and had recently come to Johor and was staying with his daughter, here.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety and fixed May 25 for the submission of documents-Bernama