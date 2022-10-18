Senior citizen's adopted son gets citizenship after eight-year wait

MALACCA: Senior citizen Khadijah Padzli’s eight-year struggle and endless wait to obtain a citizenship for her adopted son, Muhammad Shaffiq Izudin Aziz Abdul Rahim, 10, ended in bliss when the application was finally approved and a certificate issued today.

Khadijah from Kampung Tengah in Klebang Besar, here, said she and her late husband, Abdul Aziz Hashim had been looking after Muhammad Shaffiq Izudin since the boy was two years old, and several attempts to obtain a citizenship certificate for the child was not successful.

“I am so grateful that the application for a citizenship certificate for Muhammad Shaffiq Izudin has been approved.

“Although it has taken quite some time, we believe that there were many procedures to follow and it involved legal processes, what more, when it involved a non-citizen,“ she told reporters when met at the Melaka National Registration Department’s (NRD) interview programme here today.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry as well as Klebang state assemblyman Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong handed over the citizenship certificate to Muhammad Shaffiq Izudin in the presence of Melaka NRD director Norazlee Sulaiman.

Khadijah said the citizenship certificate was important as without this document, it would be difficult for Muhammad Shaffiq Izudin to apply for a MyKid as well as pose difficulties in facilitating his schooling and obtaining health facilities.

“Without a citizenship certificate, many matters will not be able to be conducted. Before this, I had wanted to take him to perform the umrah but was unable to do so... Now, I hope my dream will be fulfilled.

“Although, he is an adopted child I look after him as my own and my love for him has never been divided with my other child who is 32 years old. I want him to receive perfect care and education,“ she said.

She thanked all the various authorities including the NRD and Lim for helping to facilitate the application process.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shaffiq Izudin said he was happy to be given his citizenship certificate because he had previously failed to provide the document when requested by the school.

“Whenever my teacher asks for my birth certificate or My MyKid, I only can answer that I have not received it. Every day, I pray to Allah that my prayers to get these documents will be answered,“ he said.

In the meantime, Norazlee said the Melaka NRD was always willing to provide advice, consultation, and assistance to any individual who has a problem, especially related to the management of personal records such as birth certificates, MyKad, MyKid or citizenship.-Bernama