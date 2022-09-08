Senior citizen selling wild boar meat without permit, contraband liquor held

KLUANG: Police on Tuesday arrested a senior citizen on suspicion that he was selling wild boar meat without a valid permit and contraband liquor in Taman Harmoni, Simpang Renggam, near here.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the man who is in his 60s was detained at 5.09 pm and is also believed to own a shotgun without a licence.

He said during the raid police also found six GB Buck Shot, four SB Corona bullets and one ‘Kerambit 1’ bullet.

“A total of 83 plastic packets believed to contain wild boar meat meant to be sold to foreigners around the area and a refrigerator were also seized.

“”Police also seized 28 cartons of duty-free liquor of various brands which are also believed to be sold to foreigners in the area involved as well as a Proton Saga car. Altogether the value of items seized was RM27,935,“ he told a press conference here today.

Bahrin added that the suspect is being remanded for four days until Saturday to facilitate investigations.-Bernama