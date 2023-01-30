Senior citizens killed in road crash

IPOH: Two senior citizens were killed while three others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at Kilometre 10, Jalan Beruas-Ipoh near here this morning.

Manjung acting district police chief DSP Chong Boo Khim said the driver of the Perodua Kelisa car, Fatimah Mohd Ali, 64 and rear seat passenger, Mohd Ibrahim Md Deram, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the four occupants of the Kelisa were traveling from Simpang Tiga, Parit towards Beruas when their vehicle collided with a Nissan van from the opposite direction which had strayed into their lane,” he said in a statement today.

The two injured passengers in the Kelisa, a man aged 70 and a 53-year-old woman, as well as the van driver were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact Traffic Investigations Officer Inspector Siti Nor Athira Ramlan at 018-9702345. -Bernama