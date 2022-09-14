Senior lawyer: Give Najib appropriate medication

PETALING JAYA: Senior lawyer Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pix) has urged the health ministry to give former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak his usual blood pressure medication.

In a video posted on Facebook, Zaid said he hoped that health minister Khairy Jamaluddin would ensure that Najib receives the best medication for his ailment.

“There’s no need to give him the generic drug. Don’t tell me we can’t give a former prime minister the usual medicine he takes?

“Even if such action is deemed to be special privilege, what’s wrong with that?.

“This is about medication, nothing extraordinary. So, please give him proper treatment. We have to be wise and fair to all,“ said Zaid.

Najib was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur again on Monday, which saw his 1MDB trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday to be postponed.

He was first admitted to hospital last Friday (Sept 9) for an elective treatment.

Yesterday, Khairy said no inmate will be denied their fundamental right to healthcare access, including Najib.