Senior manager of govt's subsidiary detained for allegedly receiving RM72,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior manager of a government’s subsidiary has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of RM72,000 to help a company to secure a loan amounting to RM5 million from a government agency.

The 53-year-old suspect was arrested at the MACC headquarters at about 6 pm yesterday after giving his statement.

According to a source, the suspect was alleged to have received the bribe from the managing director of the company concerned.

Putrajaya MACC director Mohd Anuar Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and that the suspect had been released on MACC’s bail.

He also said the case was investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act.-Bernama