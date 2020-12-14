Senior police officer in cahoot with Addy Kana

SHAH ALAM: A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and an inspector with RM1 million are among 29 police personnel being investigated for allegedly colluding with Macau scam and online gambling syndicates main suspects Zaidi Kanapiah and Goh Leong Yeong.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the investigation was on those with extraordinary asset values compared to their positions and salaries, travel history without permission and several other aspects.

‘’A total 29 Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel including a DCP and an Inspector with RM1 million in savings are being investigated.

‘’They are suspected to be in cahoot with the Macau Scam and online gambling syndicates’ main suspects, Zaidi Kanapiah or known as Addy Kanna and Goh Leong Yeong or Alvin Goh.

“The investigation papers on all these officers and members are expected to be completed next month to be submitted to the higher-ups for further action,“ he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the Selangor chief police officer’s (CPO) post handover ceremony here, today.

At the ceremony, Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjuniadi Mohamed was appointed as the acting police chief effective today to replace CPO Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin who would retire tomorrow.

Initially, Zamri said only four officers and policemen were investigated on involvements in the syndicates but through further investigations, now 29 members were believed to be involved.

In fact, he said, investigations also found that there was a police inspector with savings amounting to about RM1 million.

“We have asked this officer to explain how he has so much savings. Among the answers were through shares and a gift from his father. However, we will conduct further investigations, “he said.

Zamri added that all of them are being investigated in accordance with the Civil Service Regulations 1993.

Earlier, the media reported that Goh and Addy Kanna were arrested on Oct 2 and 3 by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after being found to be carrying out Macau Scam and online gambling activities targeting victims in China as well as co-operating with fraud cartels abroad.

MACC also detained and interrogated several well-known celebrities, officers and policemen who protected the syndicates.

Earlier this month, Addy Kanna and Alvin Goh as well as two policemen were sentenced to two years in detention under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA).

All of them were housed at the Special Rehabilitation Centres (PPK) in Simpang Renggam, Johor; Pokok Sena in Kedah and in Bentong, Pahang. — Bernama