Senior police officer linked to Nicky Gang released on bail

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior police officer detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), for allegedly having connections with the organised crime group Nicky Gang, has been released on police bail yesterday.

The matter was informed by lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, who represented ASP Baldev Singh Gurdial Singh, 36, when contacted by reporters today.

Meanwhile, federal counsel, Muhammad Safuan Azhar, said that, following his release, Baldev Singh would withdraw his application for a writ of habeas corpus (unlawful detention) which he filed on April 30.

“The court has set May 11 for further case management regarding the withdrawal of the habeas corpus application before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan,” he told reporters after case management before deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas today.

Based on his supporting affidavit filed with the application, Baldev Singh claimed that he was detained on April 26 in the capital, for investigation involving a criminal case under Section 130V (being a member of an organised criminal group) of the Penal Code, read together with Sosma.

In the application, Baldev Singh claimed that he had never been involved in any cases under Section 130V, and his detention was outside the scope of that section or under the provisions of Sosma, and that his detention was illegal and against the federal constitution.

Yesterday, a media portal reported that the Shah Alam High Court was told that another police officer, ASP Rahmat Fitri Abdullah, who was detained under Sosma for alleged links with the Nicky Gang, had been released three days ago.

Rahmat Fitri then withdrew the habeas corpus application and the court quashed the application as it was academic in nature.

On April 9, a total of 14 individuals, including two younger brothers of a fugitive businessman, Nicky Liow Soon Hee, were charged at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court on charges of being involved in the Nicky Gang.

Nicky, 33, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, based in Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor, became a fugitive after 68 group members were arrested in ‘Op Pelican 3.0’ from March 20 to 28. — Bernama