Seniors urged to get flu vaccine to prevent diseases: Deputy Health Minister

PETALING JAYA: Senior citizens have been urged to obtain influenza (flu) vaccine to prevent diseases and subsequently reduce the risks of hospitalisation and death.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said this is because up to 70 per cent of hospitalisations and 85 per cent of deaths related to the flu occur among individuals of the said category, according to the United States (US) Centres for Disease Control.

“The flu is a respiratory disease that can hit older persons hard and fast. As such, it is imperative that they obtain the vaccine to lead longer and more fulfilling lives.

“Apart from that, it is equally important for one to stay healthy, maintain a healthy diet and stay physically active, as well as get enough rest and sleep and go for regular health check-ups,” he added.

He said this in his speech during the launch of the ‘Preventing the Flu at 65 and Beyond’ campaign, organised by Immunise4Life (IFL) with the clarion call ‘Flu Prevention, I Get It Done’, here today.

During the event, Dr Noor Azmi unveiled the ‘Seven Keys to Happy and Healthy Aging’ as the recommended lifestyle habit for older persons to help maintain their health, independence and quality of life, one of which is flu prevention.

The campaign is a part of the Act of Love (AOL) initiative launched back in 2019, involving the collaboration of various local medical and health associations.

Meanwhile, IFL Technical Committee chairman Prof Datuk Dr Zulkifli Ismail advised older persons to adopt a proactive attitude and obtain the flu shot instead of waiting for an outbreak.

“Make it an annual commitment. Do not underestimate the flu because it takes a single infection for you and your loved ones to suffer devastating life-long consequences.

“In the meantime, let’s support the older generations in flu prevention through an all-of-society approach. Remind our aged parents to get their flu shot annually,“ he said.

IFL, an expert-driven community education initiative to promote immunisation for all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases, was founded in 2013 by the Health Ministry, Malaysian Paediatric Association, and the Malaysian Society of Infectious Diseases and Chemotherapy.-Bernama