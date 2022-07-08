'Senseless act of violence', says PM Lee on Abe's shooting

SINGAPORE: The shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is “a senseless act of violence”, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong(pix).

In his latest Facebook, Lee said he was “deeply shocked” to learn that Abe was shot in Nara Prefecture this morning.

“This is a senseless act of violence. Mr Abe is in critical condition and doctors are working to save him,” wrote Lee.

It was reported that Abe, 67, was “in critical condition” after being shot.

Abe was delivering a speech at a political event on a street in the western city of Nara when he was “shot from behind” by a person who has now been arrested.

The incident, termed “deplorable” by the government spokesperson, took place at around 11.30 am local time.

“Mr Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Abe and his family,” Lee wrote further.

Lee also appended his posting with a photo of him and Abe in Tokyo in May.-Bernama