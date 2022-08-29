Sepang to have region's pioneer vehicle safety test track

SEPANG: The RM10 million MIROS Technology Test Track (MT3) that is being built here will become Southeast Asia’s pioneer facility undertaking active and passive testing of various vehicle safety systems, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix).

Wee said the kilometre-long MT3 would open up opportunities for producing five-star vehicles with higher safety standards.

Among the types of vehicle safety tests to be offered by MT3 are safety assist for passenger vehicles, tests for commercial vehicles, motorcycle tests and road infrastructure tests like road furniture crash test.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project today, he said the construction of MT3 is in line with the appointment of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) as the ASEAN Road Safety Centre to promote and enhance road safety in ASEAN countries.

“It is hoped that MT3 can attract the private sector and other agencies to cooperate with MIROS to ensure that vehicles produced meet all the specifications set.

“With this track, it is hoped that agencies like the Road Transport Department (JPJ) can undertake testing of vehicles for the process of studies, research and evaluation,” he added.

MIROS Board of Directors chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon, in his speech, said MT3 was expected to be ready on the 100-acre site at the end of this year.

He said the track would offer crash test services for suppliers of road furniture like road dividers to ensure their products meet the standards set by authorities.

“At the moment, crash tests for road furniture are conducted only in other countries and they incur high costs.

“The MT3 facility is expected to attract more local manufacturers to produce more cost-effective products, which will indirectly spur the growth of the local road furniture making industry,” he said.

At the ceremony, Wee also presented letters of appointment to four new members of the MIROS Board of Directors, including Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim and PLUS Malaysia Berhad managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

The others are General Insurance Association of Malaysia chairman Antony Lee Fook Weng and Sin Chew Daily deputy editor-in-chief Allen Hwn Yaul Len.-Bernama