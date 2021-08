MELAKA: The Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today set Sept 29 for sentencing of a woman and her lover for child abuse.

Judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin set the date after security guard Chua Wai Hon, 38, and unemployed Tan Meei Yun, 30, who is the victim’s mother, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The couple was charged with committing the offence on the five-year-old girl at about 11.30 am last Aug 14 at a house in Champhor Garden City, Bandar Hilir here.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or maximum fine of RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Wahida Mohamad prosecuted, while Chua and Tan were unrepresented. -Bernama