Serba Dinamik CEO charged with submitting false statement to Bursa

KUALA LUMPUR: Group CEO of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah was charged at the Sessions Court here today with submitting a false statement to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) in February.

Mohd Abdul Karim, 56, who is also group managing director of the company, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Justice Datin Sabariah Othman.

He was alleged to have made a false statement to Bursa Malaysia, with intent to deceive, in relation to the revenue figure of RM6.014 billion contained in Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s quarterly report on the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended Dec 31, 2020.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, Bukit Kewangan, here on Feb 26.

The charge, framed under Section 369(a)(B) and read together with Section 367(1) of the Capital markets and Services Act 2007, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM3 million, upon conviction.

Justice Sabariah allowed the accused bail of RM500,000 with two sureties and fixed Jan 22 for remention.

“He needs not to surrender his passport to the court, but he is strongly reminded to attend every court proceedings or the bail will be revoked,” she said.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Securities Commission Zul’aida Zulkifli prosecuted while Mohd Abdul Karim was represented Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Serba Dinamik deputy president (Accounts and Finance) Muhammad Hafiz Othman, 37, pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court in Selangor today to the charge of falsifying the company’s accounting records by instructing the preparation of false documentation relating to the sales of its subsidiary, Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Menara Serba Dinamik, Seksyen 14, here, between Jan 1, 2020, and Feb 26, 2021.

Muhamad Hafiz was charged under Section 368(1)(b)(i) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM1 million.

Juatice Rozilah Salleh allowed him bail of RM300,000 with two sureties and set Jan 26 next year for remention. – Bernama