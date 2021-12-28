Serba Dinamik, execs charged with feeding Bursa false financial info

KUALA LUMPUR: Engineering services provider, Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad as well as its director and two senior officers pleaded not guilty in two separate Sessions Courts, here, to submitting a false statement to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, last February.

Serba Dinamik, represented by its Independent Non-Executive Director Abu Bakar Uzir, 43, made the plea after the charge was read to him before Judge Hamidah Md Deril.

The company is alleged to have submitted a false statement to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad in relation to the affairs of Serba Dinamik contained in “Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad’s Quarterly Report on the Consolidated Results for the Quarter and Year Ended Dec 31, 2020”.

In a separate Sessions Court, Serba Dinamik Non-Independent Executive Director Datuk Syed Nazim Syed Faisal, 41, its Group Financial Controller Azhan Azmi, 39 and Vice President Accounts and Finance Muhammad Hafiz Othman, 37, pleaded not guilty to the same charge which was read out separately before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

The offence was allegedly committed at Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, Bukit Kewangan, here, on Feb 26.

The charge, framed under Section 369 (a) (B) read together with Section 367 (1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (Act 671), and punishable under Section 369 of the same act, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and liable to a fine of not less than RM3 million, upon conviction.

The court allowed Syed Nazim, Muhammad Hafiz and Azhan bail of RM300,000 each with two sureties and imposed additional conditions that they report to the Securities Commission’s investigating officer once a month and their passport to be surrendered to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by Securities Commission deputy public prosecutors Hashley Tajudin and Zulaida Zulkifli while Serba Dinamik and all its officers were represented by lawyer L.K. Mrs.

The two courts then set Jan 27 for re-mention of the case.-Bernama