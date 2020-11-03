Seremban under two-week CMCO

PETALING JAYA: The Seremban district in Negri Sembilan will be placed under a two-week long Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from Nov 5 until Nov 18.

“After receiving advice from the Health Ministry regarding the Covid-19 situation in the Seremban district, the National Security Council (NSC) has decided to impose a CMCO in Seremban which will cover nine subdistricts including Ampangan, Seremban, Bandar Seremban, Labu, Rantau, Rasah, Setul, Pantai and Lenggeng,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a live press conference today.

He added that movement in and out of the area was not allowed except for emergencies or with approval from the police.

“Only two people from a household are allowed to travel in order to purchase necessities and high risk people and children are not encouraged to be present in open and crowded areas,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that all forms of social and cultural activities are not to be carried out and dine-ins at restaurants are only permitted for two to four people to a table.

All schools, higher education institutes, skills training institutes, kindergartens, nurseries and tahfiz centres are to remain closed.

He added that the CMCO at Seberang Perai prison and the Seberang Perai Prison Housing Quarters in Penang will be extended from Nov 5 until Nov 18.

“However the CMCO at prisons in the North zones and the Selangor zones will end tomorrow (Nov 4) as scheduled,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 381 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order.

“Nine individuals were remanded while the remaining 372 were issued compounds,” he added.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (151), ignoring social distancing (37), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (66), hosting private parties (26), operating against allocated times (24), visiting entertainment centers (nine) and others (68).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,396 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 11,545 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, markets, places of worship and leisure areas.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) had arrested a total of 46 illegal immigrants yesterday.

In addition, four land vehicles were confiscated while Ops Benteng was carried out.

Meanwhile, he said 59,966 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance since July 24 until Monday.

Of that number, 381 individuals were sent to hospital for treatment and 9,779 were required to go through mandatory quarantine.

A total of 49,806 individuals were allowed to go home after completing their mandatory quarantine.