Seri Duta 1 Condo building unsafe; more critical landslide risk

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Works Institute of Malaysia (IKRAM), as well as consultants appointed by the developer, have confirmed that the structure of the Seri Duta 1 Condominium building, in Taman Duta here, is problematic and at risk of more critical landslides.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said that it was due to signs of soil movement affecting the structure of the building.

“Among the signs of soil movement are damaged columns, surface tension cracks and floor cracks.

“These signs indicate that the situation in the area is unsafe, and will pose a risk to the occupants of Seri Duta 1 Condominium and residents on land owned by the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP),” it said in a statement today.

DBKL said there were four blocks affected, involving 34 residential units, and residents have been advised to vacate the buildings due to safety factors.

“The Joint Management Body has evacuated the affected residents from their units as a precautionary measure.

“Slope and building repair work will be carried out immediately, and will be reviewed by DBKL and IKRAM,“ it said.

At the same time, it added that IKRAM is also currently closely monitoring the buildings and soil movement.

On Dec 18, the media reported a landslide in the area near the Seri Duta 1 Condominium following torrential rain in the Klang Valley.-Bernama