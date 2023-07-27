SERI: Support for mothers to return to work uplifts women’s participation in labour market

KUALA LUMPUR: Initiatives such as funding support programmes to encourage mothers to return to work and providing affordable childcare centres will play a vital role in breaking down barriers that hinder women’s full participation in the labour market.

Social and Economic Research Initiative (SERI) in a statement today said despite the exceptional achievements of young women in education, their representation in the labour force remains disproportionately low at approximately 55.5 per cent compared to men’s participation rate of 80.9 per cent.

“This disparity not only hampers economic growth but more importantly, also undermines principles of equality. Changes to economic policy alone, however, will not be enough to increase female labour participation.

“These initiatives must also be complemented by a broader women’s agenda that examines and addresses social and cultural gaps that hinder serious progress. Economic solutions cannot be considered in a vacuum,” the statement read.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the launch of the ‘MADANI Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative announced that affordable childcare centres are to be set up in a move to get more women to join the labour force.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said it was one of the initiatives of the Care Economy and the government would allocate RM10 million to facilitate the licensing of unregistered nurseries and childcare centres in the country. -Bernama