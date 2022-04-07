Serial molester held over 3 attacks

SEPANG: Quick action by police led to the arrest of a serial molester who allegedly assaulted three women at the Tamarind Square shopping mall in Cyberjaya on Tuesday and last year.

The suspect, who targeted two shoppers at the car park and elevator of the mall on Tuesday, was held less than 24 hours after the case was reported to police.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said yesterday the 20-year-old, a food delivery rider for an e-hailing company, was arrested in Taman Putra Perdana in Puchong.

He said police tracked down the suspect after examining footage of a closed-circuit television camera installed at the mall.

Wan Kamarul added that the recording showed the suspect arrived at the mall on a motorcycle minutes before he attacked the victims.

He also said the man parked his motorcycle at the basement car park before heading to the upper floors.

Police also seized several items from the suspect, who admitted involvement in the assaults.

He said the suspect is allegedly also behind a separate case of molest on Dec 21 at the mall last year, adding that the suspect is believed to be suffering from a mental health disorder and has criminal records for possession of stolen goods and motorcycle theft.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old was loading her car with items she had purchased when the man approached and offered to help her with her items.

The woman declined but he insisted on doing so, claiming he wanted to use her trolley.

While loading up, the man groped the victim’s buttocks, before fleeing.

In the second case 15 minutes later, a 34-year-old woman was waiting for the elevator when the man grabbed her from behind and molested her.

Wan Kamarul said the self-employed woman tried to break free but was pushed to the floor.

On Dec 21 last year, a 31-year-old housewife, who was with her two-year-old daughter at the mall, was molested as they were walking towards their vehicle.

The suspect groped her breasts before bolting after the woman put up a fight and screamed.