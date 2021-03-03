Service providers given 10 days to resolve issues in high priority areas - MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: Service providers have been instructed to promptly resolve commercial negotiations within 10 business days in identified high priority areas, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said.

MCMC, in a statement today, said it had developed a fast track process to resolve access issues in high priority areas following complaints that communications services in some high priority areas were delayed due to prolonged commercial negotiations among service providers.

The commission said in the event that these issues are not resolved within the stipulated timeline, service providers are required to escalate the issues to MCMC for resolution where it would make an assessment on the matter and issue a directive for service providers to comply.

“The decision made by MCMC is binding,“ it said, adding that service providers are required to escalate the issues for resolution to MCMC with relevant details, in electronic form to fast.track@mcmc.gov.my

MCMC said the high impact areas that it has identified are Federal and state government administration centres; transportation hubs such as mass rapid transit (MRT) stations, airports and train stations as well as transportation lines such as railways and highways.

Other high priority areas include high economic impact areas such as industrial parks and economic corridors, identified government projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12); National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) projects; high priority areas identified for 5G deployment and also areas where there are exclusive providers.

“The licensees had been informed earlier. This fast track process will take effect immediately from the issuance of this statement,“ said MCMC. — Bernama