Set aside differences, issues to ensure victory for BN candidates: Ismail Sabri

BERA: Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders and members, especially Umno, should set aside their differences and unsolved issues relating to the selection of candidates to represent the coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

He said every issue and decision made was made in the interest of the party, so it was only right for every member to return the favour and give their support to ensure victory for BN in the election.

“Be it in a general election, state election or by-election, there would be issues regarding the selection of candidates...that’s normal. Not every name proposed will (be selected as a candidate to) contest.

“Even though everyone is qualified, only one candidate will be selected. What’s important is that he is representing BN and our job is to support him to ensure victory to the party,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, after checking the BN machinery preparation at the Bera operation room here today.

It was reported that certain Umno leaders and BN component parties were dissatisfied with the list of BN candidates for the GE15 and a certain incumbent was also reported to have decided to contest on another party’s ticket.

On another development, Ismail Sabri, who will be defending his Bera parliamentary seat, also called on all party members and supporters attending the nomination process tomorrow to maintain discipline and not engage in any provocation.

“There will be many people during the nomination tomorrow...so maintain discipline, and safety and avoid provocation. We want a harmonious election process,” he said.

At the GE15, Ismail Sabri is expected to be contested by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Abas Awang and Perikatan Nasional’s Asmawi Harun.

In the last general election in 2018, Ismail Sabri retained the seat with a 2,311-vote majority after defeating Zakaria Abdul Hamid of PKR and Musaniff Ab Rahman of PAS.

The Election Commission has set the polling day on Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama