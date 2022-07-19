Set up Mini Dayak Cultural Village in Sibu as tourist attraction: Tamin assemblyman

SIBU: The establishment of a Mini Dayak Cultural Village in the district here, will allow tourists to have a closer look at the culture and way of life of the Dayak community, said Tamin assemblyman, Christopher Gira Sambang.

He said non-government organisations (NGOs) representing the Dayaks could get together to contribute ideas and resources and further strengthen the proposal, for the consideration of the Sarawak government.

“This mini cultural village will showcase the culture and rich heritage of the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu tribes for other communities to see and can be used as a tourism product here,“ he said at the Dayak Night celebration held in conjunction with the Borneo Dayak Cultural Festival (BDCF) here Monday night.

He said this mini cultural village would be able to help the state government to attract more airlines to launch direct international flights to Sibu town, thus increasing the number of tourist arrivals.-Bernama