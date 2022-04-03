Setback for M'sia in Women's World Cup opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The women’s national hockey special project squad suffered an embarrassing 0-10 defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2022 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa yesterday.

The Germans were all over the Malaysian team and drew first blood in the first quarter of the game when Aina Kresken scored twice in the fifth and ninth minutes through field goals in the Group D match.

The goals left chief coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli stunned.

Aina then didn't wait long to complete her field hat-trick in the 20th minute before teammate Lilly Stoffelsma scored from a penalty corner to widen the gap to 0 - 4 a minute later

The national women's hockey squad continued to suffer when Germany added three field goals through Jette Fleschutz in the 39th minute, Sara Straus (40) and Lilly (42) to put the team comfortably 0-7 in the third quarter action of the match.

In the fourth quarter, Germany continued their momentum with three more field goals through Jule Bleuel in the 46th minute, Verena Neumann in the 53rd minute before Sophia Schwabe sealed that match with a 10th goal in the 59th minute.

The national squad is scheduled to meet Wales in Group D today at 3 pm Malaysian time.-Bernama