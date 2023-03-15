Setia Alam IDRISSI International School to get new building

SHAH ALAM: IDRISSI International School in Setia Alam, which started in 2015 with only two rented commercial building units, will have its own building early next year when it is fully completed.

Its founder, Zaliza Alias, said the construction of the building is on a 0.69-hectare site owned by Hawari Holdings Sdn Bhd which is about a kilometre away from the current school.

Presently the student enrolment stands at 600 and the school has 70 teachers and staff.

Zaliza said the opening of the school at the new location will be the most significant change in the school's history. It will also provide more space for students to pursue their academic and extra-curricular activities in a more conducive manner.

She added that the new building will have 50 air-conditioned classrooms for pre-school, primary and secondary levels with each having two science labs, a computer lab, an art lab, and a multipurpose lab.

Other facilities include a garden library, a cafeteria, a mini animal farm, badminton and basketball courts.

“This ground-breaking ceremony is an important milestone for IDRISSI International School. It marks a new beginning and is a benchmark for our success in the field of education.

“With the opening of this new building, the IDRISSI Setia Alam International School is ready to accommodate over 1,000 students with more attractive educational facilities,“ she told reporters after the ceremony today.

Zaliza said the school, the first international school with an eco-Islamic concept in Malaysia, comprises a private international pre-school, primary school and high school, based on environmental education.

She said the nature-based school also provides a conducive learning environment by offering the Cambridge international curriculum, Islamic teaching materials approved by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and modern design and technology curriculum specifically developed to encourage students' creativity in every activity.

Besides Setia Alam, IDRISSI International also has another branch in EduCity Iskandar Puteri, Johor, which was operational since October 2019, and five more branches are being planned mainly in the Klang Valley within the next five years. -Bernama