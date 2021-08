KUALA LUMPUR: Seven Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) activists were called in to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) to have their statements recorded to assist in investigations pertaining to the #Lawan rally on Aug 21.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Delihan Yahaya, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed all of them were present at the IPD today.

“They are being investigated under Section 14 of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1988. Several other individuals will also be called soon,” he said.

On Aug 7, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Abdullah Sani(pix) warned that stern action will be taken against any individual who participated in the #Lawan rally on Aug 21.

Acryl Sani also stressed that the police will not tolerate those who organised or took part in any rally.-Bernama