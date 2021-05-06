Seven charged with becoming members of organised crime group

IPOH: Seven men were charged at the Ipoh Sessions Court today with becoming members of an organised crime group known as ‘Nantha Kumar Gang’.

However, no plea was recorded from Gunasegaran, Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah, Rahuljeet Singh, P.Kamal Raj, N.Pubalan, S.Kumaran dan G.Prem, aged 23 to 35, when the charge was read to them separately by a court interpreter, before judge Norashima Khalid.

The were charged with committing the offence in the Kinta district between August 2018 and February 2020.

Their charge under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, if convicted.

The court fixed June 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman, who appeared for the prosecution, when met outside the court after the proceeding told reporters the court did not allow them bail as the case was within the High Court’s jurisdiction. -Bernama