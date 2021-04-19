Seven ex-convicts detained for house, construction site break-ins

KEPALA BATAS: Police detained seven men, all of whom are former convicts, on suspicion of being involved in a series of house and construction site break-ins, in two separate raids in Butterworth and Mak Mandin last Thursday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said, acting on information and surveillance since last week, police initially detained five men at a house in Kampung Perlis, Butterworth, about 10 am before raiding another house in Kampung Baru, Mak Mandin, where they nabbed another two.

“The gang’s modus operandi was to break into houses and construction sites between late night and early morning before stealing valuable items such as machines and expensive construction materials which are in high demand,” he said at a press conference here today.

Noorzainy said following the arrest of the suspects, aged 21 to 49, police seized over 30 units of construction machines worth RM20,000 and seven birds, among them parrots such as Black-Capped Lory and Timneh African, estimated to be worth RM2,000 each.

Investigations revealed that the gang had only been released from prison recently and had been active for two months.

With their arrests, police believe they have solved about 10 cases involving hundreds of thousands of ringgit in losses, he said.

“The 33-year-old gang leader has 22 criminal records related to crime and drugs, while the other suspects have previous records between two and 16 cases.

The suspects are also believed to be involved in drug trafficking and their urine tests tested positive for drugs,” he said.

He said police also seized heroin and syabu from the gang leader, believed to be for sale to customers, adding all suspects have been remanded for seven days until Thursday. — Bernama