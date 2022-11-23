Seven individuals arrested for drug trafficking

IPOH: Seven individuals, including a woman, were arrested by the police for alleged drug trafficking in a raid at Sunway City here yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the raid was conducted following the arrest of three men, aged between 35 and 45, in a car in front of a house in Sunway City at about 1 am.

Following a search, the police found 10.1 kg of methamphetamine, worth RM713,300, in the car, before conducting a raid on the house, where another three men and a woman, all aged between 26 and 48, were arrested, he told a media conference here today.

He said of the seven arrested, four of them tested positive for methamphetamine and with previous records for criminal and drug-related offences.

All of them are arrested for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug trafficking which provides the death sentence upon conviction, he added.-Bernama