KUALA LUMPUR: Seven localities in Terengganu and three each in Kelantan and Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Saturday until Sept 10, according to the National Security Council (MKN) yesterday.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said one locality in Johor - Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang in Johor Bahru - will be placed under the EMCO from today until Sept 9.

The affected localities in Terengganu are Bandar Paka; Gong Gemia; Cacar Baru; Limbong; Kuala Paka; Taman Indah Permai and Telaga Mas in Dungun.

“The three localities in Kelantan are Kampung Gerong, Mukim Sungai Pinang; Kampung Baru Nelayan, Mukim Tumpat and Kampung Talak, Mukim Jal Besar in Tumpat.

“The affected localities in Sabah are Kampung Sungai Imam, Tawau; Kampung Kapakaan, Keningau and Kampung Paris 3, Kinabatangan,“ he said in a statement.

He also said the EMCO at Taman Puri Warisan, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah and Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd workers quarters in Mukah, Sarawak, scheduled to end today, would be extended until Sept 10.

The EMCO at five localities each in Sabah and Kelantan, two in Pahang and one in Kedah, that is Taman Desa Bidara in Kuala Ketil, Baling, would end as scheduled today.

The localities involved in Sabah are Kampung Gambaron 2, Telupid; factory and workers quarters of Bumi Timber Sdn Bhd, Batu 27 and Perusahaan dan Kuarters Pekerja Kosinar Sdn Bhd, Batu 28, Jalan Sook in Keningau; Kampung Pengiran, Sipitang and Kampung Wokok Kinuta, Kota Belud.

He said the localities in Kelantan where the EMCO would be lifted today are Kampung Chenerai; Kampung Lubok Kawah; Kampung Pohon Tanjong; Kampung Pak Jak and Kampung Landar (part of village) in Pasir Mas.

The two localities involved in Pahang are Apartment Amber Court and Gran lon Deleman building site, Genting Highlands, Bentong and Kampung Gadak in Rompin.

The EMCO at Spanish Garden building site in Kinta, Perak will be lifted today, earlier than the scheduled end of Aug 30. -Bernama