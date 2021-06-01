Seven locations in Putrajaya closed for movement control: Police

PUTRAJAYA: Seven locations in Putrajaya will be closed beginning June 1, following the implementation of the 14-day nationwide total lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the seven locations include Jalan P5 heading to and from Taman Cabaran and Dengkil (Precinct 5), Jalan Resam heading to and from Precinct 11, and Jalan P11J heading to and from Cyberjaya (Precinct 11).

Also closed are Jalan P14 heading to and from Sungai Merab Bangi (Precinct 14), Pintu Satu heading to and from Precinct 14, Jalan P7A, Putrajaya Sentral Roundabout and Jalan P5 heading to Dengkil (Precinct 5).

“The road closures are to ensure that vehicles entering and leaving Putrajaya can be controlled to limit the movements of people and facilitate movement controls at the designated roadblocks,” he told reporters after inspecting the closure of the road leading into Putrajaya from Sungai Merab here yesterday.

He said the road closures were necessary in view that Putrajaya is linked to several districts in Selangor, including Bangi, Puchong and Sepang.

“It is not meant to inconvenience the public but to restrict their movements to follow the stipulated roadblock routes using valid permission letters,” he said.

Mohd Fadzil said police would conduct strict checks at roadblocks and anyone without a letter to cross borders would be directed to turn back or even compounded.

Apart from this, four existing roadblock locations will be maintained, and they are Lebuh Sentosa exiting to MEX Highway, Persiaran Selatan leading out to Dengkil (Precinct 5), Pintu 2A Persiaran Utara leading out to Hospital Serdang (Precinct 12) and Pintu 3 Persiaran Utara heading out to Puchong (Precinct 9).

Mohd Fadzil said there would also be two “Snap Check” teams on mobile duty which could be mobilised to any location experiencing heavy traffic flow.

He said the two teams comprise two senior officers and 10 men.-Bernama