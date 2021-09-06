Seven lost teenagers in Jeram Bukit Hitam found safe

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven teenagers who lost their way during a waterfall hike at Jeram Bukit Hitam in Hulu Langat near here yesterday, were found safe early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the teenagers, mostly 18, had gone hiking in the area and hoping to find a waterfall before they realised they were lost.

“We received their distress call at 4.15 pm and the search and rescue operation to find them was launched almost immediately,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said as it was getting dark in the hilly terrain, it was quite difficult for the rescue team to find the teenagers.

“We finally managed to locate and find them safe at 1.51 am today. All of them were taken out of the area at almost 6 am.

“None of them was injured and the case has been handed over to the police,” he said, adding that the operation was mounted by a 28-member rescue team with the cooperation from the police and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.-Bernama