Seven Malaysian students attain top awards in Cambridge examination

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven out of 12 students from Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) have placed Malaysia on the global academic map, by achieving the Top in the World Awards in the internationally recognised Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

The MCKL, in a statement, said that they are among students who received the prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, to acknowledge their outstanding examination performance.

It said that the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards celebrate students who have showed exemplary achievement in Cambridge International exams, which are taken by students in over 160 countries around the world.

One of the students, Eng Wai Lam, bagged the first place and was crowned with the ‘Best Across Three Award’ for his exceptional performance in the subjects of Further Mathematics & Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry respectively, by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Meanwhile, the other six Top in the World Award recipients are Saranya Anandraj (Law), Adrianna Eva Alfred Tais (Literature in English), Liew Xiao Theng (Psychology), Alvin Chan Zheng Jing (Mathematics), Chan Junwin (Mathematics), and Lum Ting Fang (Mathematics).

Three students – Lee Jia Cherng (Chemistry), Kim Byungjoo (Further Mathematics), and Tan Mei Yee (Psychology), received the Top in Malaysia Award for the respective subjects, while R. Aviinash received the High Achievement Award for Tamil Language and Ryan Nicholas Tay received the same award for Computer Science.

Speaking on his achievement, Eng, who was better known as Simpson, said that feeling ecstatic was an understatement as he never imagined obtaining the award.

“I would express my deepest appreciation to my Mathematics lecturers, Mr Samuel, Ms Lim and Miss Koh for the best and personalised tips on improving. I would also like to send my word of appreciation to my friends for their love and support in and out of the classroom. Lastly, my parents for being that pillar to embrace whenever I am feeling lost,” he said.

The MCKL also noted that the ‘High Achievement’ is awarded to students who have achieved the highest marks in the country in a particular subject which is not widely taken.

It added that the latest achievement marks a string of Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for MCKL over the past several years.