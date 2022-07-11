Seven men charged with committing mischief

JOHOR BAHRU: Seven men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with committing mischief by causing damage to a car at an intersection of a petrol pump station in Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, last Thursday.

All of them - Muhammad Adam Abd Rahim,18; Mohammad Hairul Hasraf Seeni Abdul Cader, 22; Morrison Malvin Anak Mada, 19; Shaikh Al Amin Idrus, 21; Nur Khairul Amal Abdul Harsir, 19; Daniel Haziq Syikhanna, 21; and Romir Rahim, 41 - pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were jointly charged with committing the offence by kicking and using crash helmets and stones to damage a Myvi belonging to one Tan Jing Hui, 21, and over-turning the car, causing damage amounting to RM15,000.

The offence was committed at a junction at the Petronas Kota Masai 2 petrol station, Jalan Nenas Kota Masai here at 9.40 pm last Nov 3.

The charge, framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin set Dec 18 for sentencing.

All the accused were allowed bail of RM7,000 with one surety each as well as ordered to not intimidate the complainant and to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqiilah Ahmad Rofai prosecuted, while all the accused were unrepresented.

A video on the incident went viral last week. The incident was believed to happen following a road crash involving a car and a motorcycle belonging to a food rider.-Bernama