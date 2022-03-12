Seven ministers from Sabah, Sarawak in Unity Govt Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) as one of two deputy prime ministers in the Unity Government Cabinet is historic as he is the first Sarawak MP to hold the position.

The appointment was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the unveiling of his Cabinet at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya last night.

Fadilah, 60, is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president and will also hold the Plantation Industries and Commodities portfolio.

He is one of five Sarawakian MPs appointed as Cabinet ministers. The other four are also from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who was appointed as Works Minister, Datuk Sri Tiong King Sing (Tourism Minister), Datuk Sri Nancy Shukri (Women, Family and Community Development Minister) and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (National Unity Minister).

They are joined by two Sabahans, Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Ewon Benedick who will helm the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, and Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali of GRS, who has been appointed as Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah dan Sarawak).

Meanwhile, the prime minister also announced Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the other deputy prime minister in his 28-member Unity Government Cabinet, adding that list of deputy ministers would be announced soon.

The members of the new Cabinet announced today are scheduled to take their oaths of office in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in Istana Negara today. -Bernama