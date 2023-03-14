Seven new GOF posts in S'wak to tighten security along M'sia-Kalimantan border

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of seven new General Operations Force (GOF) posts in Sarawak is one of the efforts to tighten security control on the Malaysia-Kalimantan border.

In its reply published on the Parliament website today, the Home Ministry (KDN) said that the new GOF posts were Pos Raso, Lundu; Pos Stass, Bau; Pos Sapit, Padawan; Pos Tepoi, Serian and Pos Gua Ming, Pos Kaluh and Pos Sungai Putong in Sri Aman.

“This is to further strengthen national border control in Sarawak, especially in dealing with the impact of the Indonesian capital being moved to East Kalimantan,” the ministry said in response to a question from Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) regarding measures to tighten security at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

In addition, KDN informed that 77 kilometres of security patrol roads are being planned to be built from Telok Melano, Lundu to Serikin, Bau in Sarawak to ensure the implementation of tasks at the border can be carried out smoothly and effectively.

The ministry will carry out some restructuring of the GOF by creating a new Battalion, the 23rd GOF Battalion (Sri Aman, Sarawak).

According to KDN, it will have an impact on the effectiveness of border control and national sovereignty for the whole of Sarawak in terms of strength, area of ​​responsibility and operational success. -Bernama