KUALA LUMPUR: The seven-point plan for the transformation of Parliament and government sector offered by the federal government today is capable of bringing about positive impact to the Parliamentary system and the country’s political scenario.

Political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the offer would be a win-win situation for both the government and the opposition.

He said the seven-point plan will help nurture democracy for the institution of Parliament itself which is the pillar of constitutional democracy, formation of madani society, good governance and leadership in the country.

“For me, is it quite interesting for him (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) to make the offer as it will definitely bring about positive impact, not only in Parliamentary reforms, but also in how the Parliamentary reforms will also lead to political party reforms.

“It (the offer) will also be a popularity booster for the Prime Minister to gain confidence and trust if any of the seven plans be brought forth to Parliament,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Sivamurugan said even if the offer were rejected by the MPs in Parliament, at least the Prime Minister had done his part.

The federal government today offered a seven-point plan in implementing the transformation in Parliament and government sector to restore political stability in fighting Covid-19 and reviving the economy.

The offer includes tabling the Anti-Hopping Bill in Parliament, implementing Undi 18 soon and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years and getting opposition MPs involved in the National Recovery Council (MPN).

Meanwhile, another political analyst and geostrategist Azmi Hassan said all the offers could be seen as an aspiration to realise the concept of the Malaysian Family mooted by Ismail Sabri.

He said at the time the country is struggling to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and in need of a transformation of Parliament, the cooperation of the government and the opposition is very much needed.

“That’s why the offer was made, not just about getting the opposition MPs’ involvement in the MPN, but also to have a balanced membership in Parliamentary special select committees because, right now, the majority members are from the government.

“So, the offer is to have balance, most probably 50-50...so that the opposition and the government can really work together for the benefit of the country,” he said.

Azmi is also of the view that the opposition should accept the seven-point plan, especially for them to get involved in the MPN.

“The opposition should not think twice to accept this because it will enable them to be part of the MPN policymakers.

“So, when a policy is made, it means that it has been mutually agreed and the opposition should not find any excuse to complain anymore,” he said.

Azmi also described the offer as a gift for Parliament, which will celebrate its 62nd anniversary today. -Bernama